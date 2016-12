Obituaries

DELORES WEISENBORN, 84, of Sac City, died Tue., Dec. 27th, at Loring Hospital, in Sac City. Funeral services for DELORES WEISENBORN will be held 10:30-a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31st, at the United Methodist Church in Sac City. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City has the arrangements.

Visitation at the funeral home is from 4-until 7-p.m. Friday.

Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery, in Sac City.