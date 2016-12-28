DAVID ANTHONY DAUGHERTY III, of Atlantic & formerly of Elliott (Svcs. 12/30/16)

Obituaries

DAVID ANTHONY DAUGHERTY III, of Atlantic (& formerly of Elliott), died Monday, Dec. 26th. Funeral services for DAVID DAUGHERTY III will be held 11-a.m. Friday, Dec. 30th, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, in Red Oak.

Viewing, and visitation with the family, will be held from 6-until 8-p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29th, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, in Red Oak.

Burial will be at a later date at the Hillside Cemetery in Elliott.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

DAVID DAUGHERTY III is survived by:

His mother – Julia Dasugherty, of Elliott.

His father – David Daugherty II & wife Dawn, of Sidney.

His sisters – Cassie Rohner & wife Emily, of Red Oak, & Caiti Daugherty, of Elliott.

His brother -Robert Daugherty, of Atlantic.

His step-bothers: Christian Sempek and Aurelia Sempek, of Atlantic.

His step-sister: Colbie Fike, of Red Oak.

Other relatives, and friends.