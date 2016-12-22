Criminal mischief incidents cause damage to homes & vehicles in Council Bluffs

News

Police in Council Bluffs said this (Thursday) morning, that over the last few days Council Bluffs Police Department has received several reports of multiple windows being damaged on vehicles and homes. Authorities say it appears a BB/Pellet gun is being used to cause the damage. If you have any information about the incidents, please call crime stoppers at 712-328-7867.

Listed below are the dates, report times, and general locations of the damaged vehicles:

Date Time Location Description

12-20-16 23:36 400 Block of Grace St. 2 vehicles multiple windows

12-21-16 00:24 600 Block of Grace St. 1 vehicle multiple windows

12-21-16 04:12 400 Block of Voorhis St. 2 vehicles multiple windows

12-21-16 23:33 600 Block of Franklin Ave. 5 vehicles multiple windows

12-22-16 01:07 800 Block of Grace St. 1 vehicle multiple windows