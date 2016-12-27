Creston Police report (12/27)

News

The Creston Police Department today (Tuesday), released a report on recent arrests and incidents. Officials say 20-year old Ryan Parmenter, of Creston, was arrested later Saturday morning for allegedly violating a Protective Order. He was later released from the Union County Jail on $300 bond.

Parmenter was arrested Friday evening as well, for Simple Domestic Assault and Criminal Mischief in the 5th Degree. He was released from the jail on a Promise to Appear in Court. Also arrested Friday, was 53-year old Rebecca Pettit, of Creston, who was taken into custody at the Union County Law Enforcement Center for Harassment in the 3rd Degree. She was also later released on a Promise to Appear in Court. And, 43-year old Anthony Gross, of Creston, was arrested Friday on a Union County warrant for Probation Violation. Gross was released on a Promise to Appear, and then transferred to the custody of Madison County authorities for other charges there.

Creston Police said also, a resident living in the 1000 block of N. Cherry Street reported Thursday night that someone had stolen a Samsung Galaxy 6 phone from her vehicle that had been parked in front of her residence. The theft occurred sometime between 8-and 10-p.m. Thursday. The phone was valued at $300.