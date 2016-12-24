Creston Police investigate hit-and-run property damage accident

News

Police in Creston are investigating a hit-and-run property damage accident that occurred at around 12:45-a.m., Thursday, in a parking lot near the intersection of E. Montgomery and N. Pine Streets. Officials say a 1988 Dodge Caravan was facing south in the parking. After it was struck it ended-up facing east. A 2008 Dodge Caliber was also parked in the lot and facing south, when it was struck in the rear.

The vehicle that struck the other vehicles is believed to be a white Chevy truck, but the driver and a further description of the vehicle is not available. Damage from the incident amounted to $1,800.