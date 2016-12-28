Creston man arrested on drug-related warrants

News

The Creston Police Department reports a man was arrested on drug- and alcohol-related warrants, Tuesday night. 52-year old Robbie Dohrn, of Creston, was arrested on two Union County Warrants for Failure to Appear as Sentenced on an original charge Possession of Methamphetamine/1st Offense, and Failure to Appear as Sentenced on an 0riginal charge of OWI/2nd Offense. Dohrn was being held in the Union County Jail to serve the balance of his time on both sentences.

26-year old Brooke Carter, of Creston, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the Union County Law Enforcement Center, on three warrants out of Polk County, for Probation Violations. Carter was being held in the Ringgold County jail without bond, while awaiting transfer to Polk County.

And, 18-year old Kendrick Davis, of Creston, was arrested Tuesday at the Union County Law Enforcement Center, on a Union County Warrant for Operating While Under the Influence/1st Offense. Davis was being held in the Union County Jail while awaiting a bond hearing.

Creston Police said also, a resident of the 1100 block of N. Birch Street reported Tuesday morning, that a laser light had been stolen from his yard. The loss was estimated at $50.