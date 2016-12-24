Council Bluffs man arrested Sat. morning in Shenandoah

News

Police Officers in Shenandoah early this (Saturday) morning, arrested a Pottawattamie County man. Officers called at around 1-a.m. to a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 800 block of South Avenue, took into custody 20-year old Anthony Racine, of Council Bluffs, following an investigation. Racine was charged with felony Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree. He was transported to the Page County Jail after he was unable to make bond.