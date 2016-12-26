Council Bluffs convenience store robbed Sunday night

News

Police in Council Bluffs are investigating the robbery late Sunday night, of a convenience store. Authorities say the Kum & Go at 154 Bennett Avenue in Council Bluffs was robbed at around 11:10-p.m. Sunday, by an 18-to 24-year old black male wearing a charcoal colored hooded sweatshirt, a black face mask and dark colored jeans.

The suspect entered the store and demanded the cash drawer be opened. He then went behind the counter and attempted to take cigarettes. As the suspect was leaving the store he pushed the clerk. No weapon was displayed during the incident. The suspect was not located and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (712)328-STOP (7867).