Correction to earlier post: Bluffs woman CITED for drug offenses in Walnut

News

(This is a correction to our earlier post which stated the woman was arrested. The report clarifies she was Cited and issued a summons. KJAN News apologizes for the confusion)…..A traffic stop at around 12:05-a.m, Thursday, resulted in a woman being cited and issued a summons with regard to a traffic stop and related drug offenses. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year old Meagan Marie Travis, of Council Bluffs, was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (A marijuana grinder, digital scale and pipe filters). The woman was cited after being pulled over by a Pott. County Deputy in the area of Antique City Drive, for a registration violation. A small amount of marijuana in a pink container along with drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle.

And a Nebraska man was arrested at around 8-p.m., Wednesday, for OWI/1st offense, after he was located in the 23,000 block of Idlewood Road in Pott. County, following a citizens report of a possibly intoxicated driver whose pickup was “all over the road,” and had nearly entered a ditch numerous times. 58-year old Jeff A. Kangas, of Omaha, was interviewed by a Deputy and taken into custody.