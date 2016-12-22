Clarinda P-D investigates Firearms Incident at Clarinda High School

News

Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers said today (Thursday), that on Monday, December 19th at approximately 5:15 p.m., officers were summoned to the Clarinda High School to investigate an incident during which was alleged that two CHS students were in possession of firearms while on school property and threatened a third CHS student with the weapons. The incident is alleged to have occurred in the parking lot immediately north of the high school.

The victim, a 16-year old from Clarinda, said he was allegedly threatened by a 17-year old male from Clarinda. The threat involved the younger teen being struck with the stock portion of a long gun. He was also allegedly threatened with a pistol by a second, 17-year old male from Clarinda.

Complaints alleging juvenile delinquency for prohibited possession of firearms and assault have been forwarded to Page County Juvenile Court Services for review and additional action by juvenile court authorities. The victim did not suffer any injuries during the incident.

Brothers said the matter is an isolated incident that occurred strictly between the three students involved and there was no danger to the public or administration, faculty, staff and students at Clarinda High School.