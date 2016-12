CHARLOTTE MARIE SHEPHERD, 81, of Walnut (Svcs. 01/07/2016)

Obituaries

CHARLOTTE MARIE SHEPHERD, 81, of Walnut died Thursday, December 29th at Avoca Nursing and Rehab Center. Memorial Services for CHARLOTTE MARIE SHEPHERD will be held Saturday, January 7th at 10:30am at First Presbyterian Church in Walnut. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca has the arrangements.

Burial will be in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter at a later date.

CHARLOTTE MARIE SHEPHERD is survived by:

Husband: Larry Shepherd of Walnut.

Sons: Douglas (Susan) Shepherd of Walnut. Michael Shepherd of Walnut.

Daughters: Brenda (Greg) Samuelson of Clarinda. Shawn (Larry) Stoner of Grimes.

6 Grandchildren

2 Great-Grandchildren