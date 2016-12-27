Central IA crash Tuesday claims the life of an IL man

News

A crash early this (Tuesday) morning in Central Iowa’s Jasper County has resulted in the death of an Illinois man. The Iowa State Patrol says 64-year old Michael Burdell, of West Chester, IL., died in the crash that also resulted in injuries to 21-year old Austin McFadden, of Mingo.

Authorities say a 2007 Dodge Caravan driven by Burdell was traveling west on Interstate 80 at around 2-a.m., when the vehicle crossed onto the shoulder and hit the rear of a 2014 Chevy Silverado driven by McFadden. The Chevy then hit the rear of a tractor trailer driven by 53-year old James Kunsman, of Downers Grove, IL.

Following the impact with the SUV, Burdell’s van crossed over both lanes of travel and spun around before hitting a cable barrier and coming to rest eastbound in the westbound lane of I-80. Burdell later died from his injuries. McFadden, who was not wearing a seat belt, was treated at the scene and released.