Cattle producers invited to attend ISU educational program in Atlantic

Ag/Outdoor

Cass County/ISU Extension invites cattle producers to attend an educational program entitled “Improving Margins in the Cow-Calf Enterprise.” The program will be held at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic, Jan. 5th, from 6-until 9-p.m. Pre-Registration is $20 if registration is completed by today (Dec. 29th), but you may pay at the door. The cost is $25 for walk-in’s, but there is no guarantee of a meal. To pre-register, call the Iowa Beef Center at 515-294-2333, Chris Clark at 712-769-2650, or e-mail beefcenter@iastate.edu, or caclark@iastate.edu.

Presenters at the event include Patrick Gunn, Extension Cow-Calf Specialist, and Chris Clark, Extension Beef Field Specialist. The program will cover controlling costs and careful marketing to maintain profits, and ways to reduce feed costs as well as improve revenue, from both cows and calves.