Cass County Supervisors to act on ethanol plant-related agreements

News

The Cass County Board of Supervisors will meet 8:30-a.m. Friday at the courthouse, in Atlantic. During their end-of-month session, the Board will act on a Resolution calling for a portion of County matching funds amounting to $25,0000, necessary for an Enhance Iowa Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grant application. The matching funds pertain to Schildberg Recreation Area improvements, and will be included as a show of support in the City of Atlantic’s application to receive a CAT grant for the Schildberg Rec Area.

In other business, the Board of Supervisors will hear a report from Zoning Administrator Rich Hansen with regard to a request for a Zoning Change pertaining to the Elite Octane Ethanol Plant. In a related note, the Board will act also on approving Professional Services Agreement with Snyder and Associates Engineers, with regard to the Ethanol Plant Gray Water Transmission line installation and Paving Project for Glacier, Buck Creek and Echo Roads.

And, the Supervisors will hear an annual report from County Weed Commissioner Larry Randall, along with regularly scheduled reports from the County Engineer, Attorney and Mental Health/General Relief Coordinator.