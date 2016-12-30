Cass County Supervisors approve PSA w/Snyder & Assoc., & CAT grant Resolution

News

The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved two Professional Services Agreements (PSA’s) with Snyder and Associates Engineers, with regard to Elite Octane Ethanol plant infrastructure, and by a vote of four-to-1 (with Supervisor Frank Waters the lone “Nay” vote), a Resolution for use of County matching funds amounting to $25,000, to secure an Enhance Iowa grant for Schildberg Recreation Area campground improvements.

Snyder and Associates Engineer Tim Teig was asked to attend the meeting to better explain the break-down of costs and services with regard to the ethanol plant Gray water transmission line project and road paving project. Teig said the agreements cover the $9,750 costs associated with the study phase for the gray water project, and $158,300 for the study and design phase of the Echo, Buck Creek and Glacier Road paving project. The total PSA for the roads amounts to $208, 950. That includes the full redesign, bid and construction services.

Teig said everything they’ve done to date with regard to the gray water project, has been very basic, and there is no firm estimate of the volumes of water or other detailed information available from the ethanol company as to how they want to receive the water from the Atlantic Wastewater Treatment Plant. He says the agreement spells out a preliminary report will be created with the best routes for the gray water line and related property easements, as needed.

Once the study is complete, the Board of Supervisors will be presented with more detailed information, including the firm fees for the design phase. Teig said the PSA for the roads paving project, is inclusive of a new topographic analysis, because the last time a 100-percent design study was done on those roads was 10-years ago.

Teig said the road has likely changed over the past 10-years, with regard to height, shoulder conditions and other factors. Only the profile of the roads may change, due to age and wear, but not the design. Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department Director Seth Staashelm told the Board his request for a Resolution pertaining to the use of County funds, was the result of recommended changes to the CAT (Community Attraction and Tourism) grant application from the Vision Iowa Program Manager, with regard to the Schildberg Recreation Area. The program manager recommended the application that was submitted be pulled, and revised. The other reason a new application must be submitted along with a resolution for financial commitment from the County, is because the Vision Iowa Board was dissolved and a new “Enhance Iowa” Board was established.

If the grant is approved in 2017, it will help to cover phase 1 of the project, which involves electrical and water hook-ups to the camping pads, along with a new storm-safe shower and shelter house. The application being submitted in 2017, will specifically pertain to the Phase 1 part of the improvements. The Atlantic City Council will also be asked to approve an updated Resolution for $100,000, as part of its commitment to the project.