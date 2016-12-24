Broncos rule out Ward, Green, Derby for KC showdown

Sports

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – The Denver Broncos will be without their top two tight ends and their leading tackler for their game at Kansas City on Christmas night (a game you can hear on KJAN beginning at 6-p.m. Sunday, with the kick-off at 7-p.m.). The Broncos (8-6) could see their playoff hopes evaporate with another loss to the Chiefs (10-4). They’ve only won 3 of 19 December games in Kansas City.

Winning there will be harder without safety T.J. Ward, who leads Denver with 87 tackles, and tight ends A.J. Derby and Virgil Green. All have concussions. Rookies Will Parks and Justin Simmons will replace Ward. The Broncos are down to Jeff Heuerman at tight end and are considering promoting another from their practice squad.

Defensive end Derek Wolfe is questionable after missing practice all week with a neck injury and illness.