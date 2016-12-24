Branstad leaning toward recommending 2% state funding boost for schools

News

Governor Terry Branstad is signalling that he’ll ask his fellow Republicans in the legislature to provide a state funding boost for Iowa’s K-through-12 public schools. Branstad’s FORMAL state budget recommendations will be made on January 10th, the second day of the 2017 legislative session — but the governor’s suggesting he’ll probably recommend a two percent increase in general state aid for schools.

“It is my hope that we will pass a two-year budget and that we will approve supplemental state aid in the first 30 days,” Branstad says. “And I have said, ideally, I’d like to get to two percent. That’s not going to be easy in light of the budget limitations that we’re facing.”

The official estimate of state tax collections has been lowered for the CURRENT budgeting year by 100 million, forcing Branstad and legislators to make cuts. The prediction of state tax revenue for the following year has been pared down as well, but Branstad says he wants to make school funding a priority.

(Radio Iowa)