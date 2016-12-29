Bluffs woman arrested on drug charges in Walnut

News

A traffic stop at around 12:05-a.m. today (Thursday), in Walnut, resulted in a woman arrested on drug charges. 32-year old Meagan Marie Travis, of Council Bluffs, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (A marijuana grinder, digital scale, and pipe filters). After Travis’ vehicle was pulled over by a Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy in the area of Antique City Drive for a registration violation, a small amount of marijuana in a pink container along with drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle.

And, a Nebraska man was arrested at around 8-p.m. Wednesday in Pott. County, for OWI/1st offense. The Pott. County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year old Jeff A. Kangas, of Omaha, was arrested after authorities received reports of a possibly intoxicated driver in the area of 205 Street and Badger Avenue. A witness said the pickup truck was “all over the road,” and had nearly entered a ditch numerous times. The caller told authorities the vehicle had stopped at a residence in the 23,000 block of Idlewood Road. A deputy located Kangas and interviewed the man, prior to his being processed for OWI and booked into the Pott. County Jail.