Avoca man arrested on drug & alcohol charges Wed. afternoon

News

Sheriff’s officials in Pottawattamie County say a Deputy dispatched to a business parking lot in Underwood Wednesday afternoon to check on a man sleeping in a car, arrested the subject on drug and alcohol charges. 26-year old Kyle Jordan Lanoha, of Avoca, was arrested at around 3:45-p.m., for Possession of Meth and Marijuana with the Intent to Deliver, OWI/2nd offense, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Following his arrest, authorities seized separate plastic bags containing about 43-ounces of Meth and 2.6-ounces of Marijuana, a pill bottle with different pills, and two syringes. Lanoha was booked into the Pott. County Jail.

And, a man from Carson was arrested Wednesday afternoon at his place of employment in Council Bluffs, when a Pott. County Deputy served civil papers. A records check showed 23-year old Tyler Allan Dittus, of Carson, was wanted on a warrant out of Pottawattamie County for Failure to Appear on a Driving While Revoked charge, and a warrant out of Mills County, for Driving While Barred. Dittus was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Pott. County Jail.