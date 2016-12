News

Audubon Police Chief Matt Starmer reports two arrests took place over the past couple of weeks. Starmer says 29-year old Dane Kristian Larson, of Audubon, was arrested on Dec. 16th and 19th, both times on warrants for Failure to Appear in court. And, on Dec. 23rd, 34-year old Isaiah Lee Goetz, of Carroll, was arrested for Operating Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated (OWI).