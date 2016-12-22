ATV stolen from Creston

News

The Creston Police Department says a Creston resident reported early this (Thursday) morning, that someone had stolen his ATV, sometime between Tuesday and 1-a.m. today (Thursday). The yellow, 2000 Bombardier DS-650 taken from the residence in the 500 block of N. Walnut Street, was valued at $5,000.

Authorities said also, 28-year old Christopher Fannon, of Creston, was arrested Wednesday at the Union County Law Enforcement Center, on a Union County Warrant for the charge of Driving While License Denied or Revoked. Fannon was later released from the Union County Jail on $1,000 bond.