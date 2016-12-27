Atlantic woman arrested Friday on drug charges

News

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports an Atlantic woman was arrested last Friday (Dec. 23rd) on drug charges. 22-year old Maisie Sheryl Williams was taken into custody on a Sheriff’s Office warrant for felony Possession with Intent to Deliver/Meth. Williams was taken to the Cass County Jail and remains held on $50,000 bond.

That same day, 18-year old Brittnee Marie Chase, of Oakland, was arrested in Cass County on a charge of OWI 1st Offense. Chase was taken to the Cass County Jail and released later that day on her own recognizance.

And on December 20th, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 27-year old Andrew Bennet Leeper, of Adair, on an Atlantic Police Department warrant for OWI 1st Offense. Leeper was taken to the Cass County Jail and was released later that day on $1,000 bond.