Atlantic Police Chief recognized for 30-years of service

News

Atlantic Mayor Dave Jones, Wednesday evening, presented retiring Police Chief Steve Green with an award for 30-years of service to the community. Green and his wife Donna were present to receive the award. Green said of his wife “If it wasn’t for her I couldn’t have done it. That’s why.”

The plaque read “With profound gratitude, the residents of Atlantic thank our Police Chief for his 30-years of public service and making our community one of the safest in the State of Iowa.” Jones wished Green all the best in his retirement , but added Green isn’t really retiring, because he was elected to the Cass County Board of Supervisors, so “He’ll find out what work really is,” Jones said jokingly.

Green starts his term on Board of Supervisors representing District 1, in January.

In other business, the Atlantic City Council, Wednesday, officially approved the appointment of Barb Barrick as City Clerk, effective Feb. 25th, 2017. Barrick succeeds Deb Wheatley Field, who is retiring as City Clerk after more than 35-years of service to the community. Barrick said “It’s a real honor to be chosen to succeed Deb, and I am very much looking forward to working with the City staff, Mayor Jones and Council Members and serving the citizens of Atlantic.” Barrick currently serves the Community Development Specialist for SWIPCO, and has had previous experience in the Cities of Marengo and Ft. Dodge.

She will be job shadowing Wheatley Field and absorbing her years of experience and knowledge before assuming the official title of City Clerk.