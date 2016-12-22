Atlantic host St. Albert in Girls hoops tonight on KJANTV

Sports

The Atlantic Girls Basketball team will play host to St. Albert tonight and we’ll bring you coverage on KJANTV. The two teams have already met once this season with St. Albert winning 74-50 back on December 2nd in Council Bluffs.

Atlantic comes in to the contest searching for their first win. They are 0-7 after a Tuesday night loss at Kuemper Catholic. Catherine Leonard leads the Trojans in scoring with 12 points per game.

The Saintes are 6-2 and most recently knocked off I-35 by 3 on Tuesday night. The Saintes are led by Bailey White with 13 points per game and Teagan Blackburn is averaging 12 points per outing.

The game is set to tip off about 7:30pm and we’ll get the stream going about 7:20pm tonight on KJANTV.