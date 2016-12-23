Area boys/girls basketball scores from Thu., 12/22/16

Sports

December 23rd, 2016 by Ric Hanson

BOYS BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 84, Underwood 60

Ar-We-Va, Westside 70, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53

Fremont Mills, Tabor 72, Sidney 50

Logan-Magnolia 65, Missouri Valley 38

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 84, Atlantic 62

Stanton 65, Clarinda Academy 45

Treynor 76, Griswold 31

Tri-Center, Neola 66, Riverside, Oakland 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 42, Omaha Central, Neb. 26

East Mills 56, South Page, College Springs -Clarinda 21

Logan-Magnolia 61, Missouri Valley 34

OA-BCIG 51, Alta/Aurelia 49

Sidney 51, Fremont Mills, Tabor 36

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 68, Atlantic 33

Treynor 62, Griswold 28

Underwood 59, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 40