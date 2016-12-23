Area boys/girls basketball scores from Thu., 12/22/16
December 23rd, 2016 by Ric Hanson
|BOYS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 84, Underwood 60
Ar-We-Va, Westside 70, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53
Fremont Mills, Tabor 72, Sidney 50
Logan-Magnolia 65, Missouri Valley 38
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 84, Atlantic 62
Stanton 65, Clarinda Academy 45
Treynor 76, Griswold 31
Tri-Center, Neola 66, Riverside, Oakland 46
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 42, Omaha Central, Neb. 26
East Mills 56, South Page, College Springs -Clarinda 21
Logan-Magnolia 61, Missouri Valley 34
OA-BCIG 51, Alta/Aurelia 49
Sidney 51, Fremont Mills, Tabor 36
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 68, Atlantic 33
Treynor 62, Griswold 28
Underwood 59, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 40