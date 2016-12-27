AP Men’s Basketball Top 25 12/26/2016

Sports

December 27th, 2016 by Chris Parks

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Villanova (56) 12-0 1614 1
2. UCLA (3) 13-0 1518 2
3. Kansas 11-1 1461 3
4. Baylor (6) 12-0 1458 4
5. Duke 12-1 1375 5
6. Louisville 11-1 1260 10
7. Gonzaga 12-0 1222 7
8. Kentucky 10-2 1171 6
9. North Carolina 11-2 1113 8
10. Creighton 12-0 1049 9
11. West Virginia 11-1 933 11
12. Virginia 10-1 892 12
13. Butler 11-1 837 13
14. Wisconsin 11-2 772 14
15. Purdue 11-2 745 15
16. Indiana 10-2 709 16
17. Xavier 10-2 548 17
18. Arizona 11-2 512 18
19. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 10-1 407 19
20. Florida St. 12-1 326 21
21. Oregon 11-2 321 20
22. Southern Cal 13-0 248 23
23. Cincinnati 10-2 207 24
24. Notre Dame 10-2 204 25
25. Florida 9-3 76

Others receiving votes: Maryland 40, Virginia Tech 37, Seton Hall 18, Clemson 12, Minnesota 8, Miami 8, Oklahoma St. 7, Northwestern 5, South Carolina 4, UNC Wilmington 3, Arkansas 3, Iowa St. 2.

 