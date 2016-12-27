AP Men’s Basketball Top 25 12/26/2016

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Villanova (56) 12-0 1614 1 2. UCLA (3) 13-0 1518 2 3. Kansas 11-1 1461 3 4. Baylor (6) 12-0 1458 4 5. Duke 12-1 1375 5 6. Louisville 11-1 1260 10 7. Gonzaga 12-0 1222 7 8. Kentucky 10-2 1171 6 9. North Carolina 11-2 1113 8 10. Creighton 12-0 1049 9 11. West Virginia 11-1 933 11 12. Virginia 10-1 892 12 13. Butler 11-1 837 13 14. Wisconsin 11-2 772 14 15. Purdue 11-2 745 15 16. Indiana 10-2 709 16 17. Xavier 10-2 548 17 18. Arizona 11-2 512 18 19. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 10-1 407 19 20. Florida St. 12-1 326 21 21. Oregon 11-2 321 20 22. Southern Cal 13-0 248 23 23. Cincinnati 10-2 207 24 24. Notre Dame 10-2 204 25 25. Florida 9-3 76 —

Others receiving votes: Maryland 40, Virginia Tech 37, Seton Hall 18, Clemson 12, Minnesota 8, Miami 8, Oklahoma St. 7, Northwestern 5, South Carolina 4, UNC Wilmington 3, Arkansas 3, Iowa St. 2.