AP Men’s Basketball Top 25 12/26/2016
December 27th, 2016 by Chris Parks
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Villanova (56)
|12-0
|1614
|1
|2. UCLA (3)
|13-0
|1518
|2
|3. Kansas
|11-1
|1461
|3
|4. Baylor (6)
|12-0
|1458
|4
|5. Duke
|12-1
|1375
|5
|6. Louisville
|11-1
|1260
|10
|7. Gonzaga
|12-0
|1222
|7
|8. Kentucky
|10-2
|1171
|6
|9. North Carolina
|11-2
|1113
|8
|10. Creighton
|12-0
|1049
|9
|11. West Virginia
|11-1
|933
|11
|12. Virginia
|10-1
|892
|12
|13. Butler
|11-1
|837
|13
|14. Wisconsin
|11-2
|772
|14
|15. Purdue
|11-2
|745
|15
|16. Indiana
|10-2
|709
|16
|17. Xavier
|10-2
|548
|17
|18. Arizona
|11-2
|512
|18
|19. Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|10-1
|407
|19
|20. Florida St.
|12-1
|326
|21
|21. Oregon
|11-2
|321
|20
|22. Southern Cal
|13-0
|248
|23
|23. Cincinnati
|10-2
|207
|24
|24. Notre Dame
|10-2
|204
|25
|25. Florida
|9-3
|76
|—
Others receiving votes: Maryland 40, Virginia Tech 37, Seton Hall 18, Clemson 12, Minnesota 8, Miami 8, Oklahoma St. 7, Northwestern 5, South Carolina 4, UNC Wilmington 3, Arkansas 3, Iowa St. 2.