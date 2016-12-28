ANGELA GAUL, 101, of Earling (Svcs. 12/30/16)

Obituaries

ANGELA GAUL, 101, of Earling, died Tue., Dec. 27th, at the Little Flower Haven Nursing Home, in Earling. A Mass of Christian Burial for ANGELA GAUL will be held 11-a.m. Friday, Dec. 30th, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

Visitation is from 6-until 9-p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29th, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling, where a Catholic Daughters Rosary is at 7-p.m., Thursday.

Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

ANGELA GAUL is survived by:

Her daughter – Claudia Connolly, of Omaha.

Her son – Jim (Janice) Gaul, of Earling.

Her sisters – Mary Schelle, of Glidden, and Ramona Kaufman, of Portsmouth.

Her brothers – Joseph Schmid, of Las Vegas, NV., & Jerome Schmid, of Santa Monica, CA.

7 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren.