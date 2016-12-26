Adams County man and son injured in Missouri I-29 crash

News

A man and his son from Adams County were injured last Friday morning in a crash north of Kansas City, on Interstate 29. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Nathaniel A. Bennett and 2-year-old Sawyer Bennett, both of Corning and both of whom were wearing their seat belts, were transported to the North Kansas City Hospital following the accident that happened on southbound I-29 near Dearborn, MO., at around 9:30 a.m., Friday.

Officials say Nathaniel Bennett was driving a 2012 Buick Verano southbound on I-29 and failed to observe a 2012 Ford F-350 pickup that had stopped in a line of traffic congestion. Bennett’s car hit the back of the pickup, driven by 42-year-old Heather Hoepker, of Maryville, Missouri. Bennett’s car, which was totaled in the crash, came to rest on the west side of the roadway. Hoepker’s pickup sustained moderate damage, but was driveable. It came to a controlled stop on the shoulder. Hoepker was not injured in the crash.