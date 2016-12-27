Adair County Sheriff’s report (12/27) -Greenfield woman arrested on drug, Child Endangerment & other charges

News

Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater says a Greenfield woman was arrested Thursday night by Greenfield Police, on drug and child endangerment charges. 28-year old Toshia Leann Breedlove was arrested on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (the substances believed to be Marijuana and Meth), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (a bong, marijuana pipe and paper used to make or inhale illegal drugs), Child Endangerment (for having controlled substances and drug paraphernalia in her home, putting her 2 1/2 month old child at “substantial risk”), and Disorderly Conduct (for taking a swing at another person, causing a fight). Breedlove was being held in the Adair County Jail on $1,000 bond.

And, a Bridgewater man was arrested Thursday on an Adair County warrant for Harassment in the 2nd Degree. 50-year old Duane Allen Funke was also being held in the Adair County Jail on $1,000 bond.

The Sheriff said also, 39-year old Jason Dean Hauf, of Greenfield, was arrested Dec. 18th by Greenfield Police, for Driving While Barred. He released later that same day on $2,000 bond.