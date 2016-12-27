Adair County BOS to meet Wed.

News

The Adair County Board of Supervisors will hold their regular weekly meeting Wednesday morning, in Greenfield, beginning at 9-a.m. During their session at the courthouse, the Board will receive an Adair County Conservation Board resignation, and hear from Boy Scout Troop 115 with regard to Courtyard flags. They’ll also hear from Snyder and Associates’ Tim Teig, with regard to an Elevator Cost Study.

The meeting will be held in the Adair County Courthouse Courtroom.