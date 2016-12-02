2 vehicle accident in Red Oak Friday

News

The Red Oak Police Department reports a two-vehicle accident occurred on Friday in Red Oak. The accident happened at approximately 2:16pm at the intersection of Hammond Street and 2nd Street. After investigation is was determined that a 2007 Chevy Avalanche driven by Amber Christine Goranson of Red Oak failed to stop at a stop sign traveling west bound on Hammond Street and struck a 2008 Chevy Aveo driven by 61-year-old Linda Sue Major of Red Oak. A witness stated that he observed the accident and saw that Goranson had failed to stop at the stop sign. No injuries were reported. The Aveo sustained an estimated $4,000 damage and the Avalanche had $800 damage. Goranson was issued a citation for failure to obey a stop sign.