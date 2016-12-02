2 Atlantic residents in critical condition following accident in NE

News

A report out of Nebraska say two people from Atlantic were injured during a collision at around mid-day Sunday on Interstate 80. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the accident happened near the Waverly exit when an eastbound semi crossed the median and struck a westbound SUV driven occupied by 78-year old Robert Harlan and his 78-year old wife Joan, both of whom are from Atlantic.

The driver of the semi was also injured. He was identified as 45-year old Princewill Dabrinze, from Texas. All three were transported to a local hospital. The accident remained under investigation.