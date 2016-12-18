18-year-old accused of battering infant in northern Iowa

News

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) – An 18-year-old has been accused of battering a 2-month-old baby in northern Iowa. Court records say Nathan Jacobson, of Boone, is charged with felony child endangerment causing serious injury. He remained in custody Wednesday. Jacobson’s arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 3.

The records say he was arrested earlier this month following an investigation of an Oct. 17 incident in Charles City. Authorities say Jacobson was taking care of the infant when the infant suffered face and head injuries. The authorities say the injuries likely were caused by the baby being dropped, shaken and slapped.