1 dead, 5 injured in Saturday morning crash in Sac County

News

A crash involving four vehicles Saturday morning in northwest Iowa’s Sac County resulted in one person dead and five others injured. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at around 8:24-a.m., about one and one-quarter miles west of Lake View, on Highway 175.

According to the report, a semi-tractor trailer was traveling west on Highway 175 when it attempted to pass a car in front of it. As it was passing the car, the semi collided head-on with a pick-up that was traveling eastbound. A passenger car following the pickup rear-ended the pickup.

The driver of the pickup and two persons in the car, along with the driver and a passenger in the semi were transported to Loring Hospital in Sac City. Two of the five transported to Loring suffered critical injuries, and were later transferred to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City. A female passenger in the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. Names of those involved were being withheld pending notification of family members.

The car that has been passed by the semi sustained damage subsequent to the collision, but the driver was not injured. At the time of the crash, visibility was reported as being near zero because of fog.

The accident is under investigation by the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol and Officers with the Iowa Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division. Lake View Police, Lake View Fire, Wall Lake Fire and ambulances from Lake View and Sac City all responded to the scene.