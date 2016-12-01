1 dead, 3 hurt in Mills County crash Wed. evening

News

One person is dead and three others were injured, during a collision Wednesday evening at 189th Street and Highway 370, in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says a 2012 Peterbilt semi driven by 56-year old Danny Lee Wells, of Oskaloosa, was traveling westbound on Highway 370 at around 5:35-p.m. and beginning to turn north onto 189th. A 2003 Chevy Cavalier, driven by 73-year old John Everette Miner, of Emerson, was also traveling westbound behind the semi, and pulled into the path of oncoming traffic, contrary to the highway markings.

A 2013 Dodge Dart driven by 23-year old Dallas Jean LePorte, of Coin, was traveling eastbound on the highway. The Dodge and Chevy collided head-on. Both sustained heavy damage. Also, during the collision, the rear end of the Chevy collided with the semi, causing minor damage to the semi.

John Miner, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to Creighton Hospital, where he died from his injuries. His passenger, 71-year old Mary Miner, who was wearing a seat belt, along with Dallas LePorte, and his passenger, 17-year old Cody Ray Gaylan, of Glenwood, were injured. Mary Miner and Dallas LePorte were both transported by Glenwood Rescue to Creighton. Gaylan’s injuries did not require him to be transported to the hospital.